Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, will try to shake off his troubled history in playoff games when the NFL postseason begins on Saturday.

The first round starts with the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Baltimore, where Jackson hopes to improve on his 2-4 career postseason record.

"I'm just too excited, that's all," Jackson said. "Too antsy, that's all. I'm seeing things before it happens, like, 'Oh, I have to calm myself down.' But just being more experienced, I've found a way to balance it out."