A pair of 18-year-olds gave Tottenham Hotspur fans reason to believe in a bright future as Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray starred in a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Bergvall's first goal for the club, a sublime 86th minute finish, capped off an authoritative performance from the Swedish midfielder, while Gray impressed once again as a makeshift central defender.

With his squad decimated by injuries, Ange Postecoglou has had to throw Bergvall, Gray and Djed Spence in at the deep end, while 21-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky made an impressive debut against Liverpool just days after arriving from Slavia Prague.