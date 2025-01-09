Celtic moved 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Japan stars Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate inspired a 2-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday.

Maeda netted midway through the first half at Parkhead as Celtic increased its lead over second-place Rangers, which visit Dundee on Thursday.

The Celtic supporters who braved temperatures of below 5 Celsius in Glasgow were rewarded with three points when Hatate killed off United in the closing stages.

Brendan Rodgers' side took the lead in the 23rd minute when Luke McCowan's shot fell for Maeda to slot home after being parried by Jack Walton.

Celtic's Auston Trusty headed off the top of the bar following one of 10 first-half corners from Arne Engels.

United ended the half without a shot, a corner or a cross, with only one touch in the home penalty area and 16% possession.

Celtic had chances to win by a bigger margin, but Maeda shot wide and United goalkeeper Jack Walton parried substitute Kyogo Furuhashi's header from another Engels corner.

Kasper Schmeichel didn't make his first save until the 70th minute, turning Glenn Middleton's powerful strike past his near post.

The game remained in the balance until Hatate swept into the top corner after Paulo Bernardo had dummied Maeda's lay-off in the 83rd minute.

In Wednesday's other game, Kilmarnock were left frustrated by Motherwell as they were held to a goalless draw at Rugby Park.