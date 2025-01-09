The United States has withheld a dues payment of $3.6 million to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for not conducting an independent audit of operations, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Wednesday.

USADA Chief Executive Officer Travis T. Tygart said his group "fully supports this decision" by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy "as the only right choice to protect athletes' rights, accountability and fair competition."

WADA said that the U.S. government owes a total of $3.625 million, with WADA's overall 2025 operating budget at $57.5 million.