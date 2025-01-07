American social media sensation Ilona Maher says she loves being a rugby "superstar" but hopes to raise the profile of fellow players in the women's game.

The versatile American back, who won Olympic rugby sevens bronze at the 2024 Paris Games, has more than 8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, making her the world's most followed rugby player.

The 28-year-old, who has signed a three-month contract with English women's Premiership side Bristol, was also a runner-up on the most recent series of U.S. television show Dancing With The Stars.