A dominant United States lifted its second United Cup mixed team tournament title in three years after beating Poland 2-0 on Sunday with Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz both winning their singles matches.

The top seed in the $10 million tournament that began with 18 nations in contention clinched the trophy when Fritz defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4) after Gauff outclassed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in Sydney.

The Americans also won the 2023 title in the inaugural edition of the tournament, which serves as a tuneup for the Australian Open.