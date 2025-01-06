Australia skipper Pat Cummins expressed pride in his team after the Australians rebounded from losing the opening test against India to clinch the series 3-1 on Sunday to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

The six-wicket victory in the fifth test in Sydney also secured the right to defend the World Test Championship (WTC) title against South Africa at Lord's in June.

"It felt like it was kind of seesawing throughout the whole series so to finish it 3-1, to hold the trophy, is an amazing feeling," Cummins told reporters.