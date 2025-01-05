Naomi Osaka retired from the final of the Auckland Classic with an abdominal injury Sunday, a blow to the Japanese star just a week before the start of the Australian Open.

Playing in her first WTA final in three years, against Denmark's Clara Tauson, the four-time Grand Slam champion called for the physio after taking the opening set 6-4 and pulled out shortly afterward.

Osaka's sudden withdrawal from the Australian Open warmup event came as a shock after playing with no apparent problem in the 35-minute opening set. She unleashed powerful groundstrokes to break her opponent in the third and fifth games.