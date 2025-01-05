Naomi Osaka retired from the final of the Auckland Classic with an abdominal injury Sunday, a blow to the Japanese star just a week before the start of the Australian Open.
Playing in her first WTA final in three years, against Denmark's Clara Tauson, the four-time Grand Slam champion called for the physio after taking the opening set 6-4 and pulled out shortly afterward.
Osaka's sudden withdrawal from the Australian Open warmup event came as a shock after playing with no apparent problem in the 35-minute opening set. She unleashed powerful groundstrokes to break her opponent in the third and fifth games.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.