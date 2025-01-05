Lamar Jackson delivered another impressive performance as the Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North and the third seed in the conference with a 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

The win means the Ravens will begin the NFL playoffs next week at home against either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Pittsburgh Steelers — who fell to Cincinnati 19-17 in a result that gave the Bengals some hope of making the NFL playoffs ahead of the final Sunday of the regular season.

There was concern, however, for Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh as his leading wide receiver, Zay Flowers, suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter.