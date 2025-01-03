Poland returned to the semifinals of the United Cup mixed team tournament for the third straight year after hard-fought singles victories handed it an unassailable 2-0 lead over Britain in Sydney on Thursday.
Iga Swiatek settled the tie after an almighty battle with Katie Boulter, prevailing 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4 as last year's runner-up booked a last-four clash with Kazakhstan in the $10 million tournament.
"I'm just exhausted," Swiatek said after the nearly three-hour marathon at Ken Rosewall Arena. "I'm happy that I won, so that I don't need to play mixed doubles. This match was crazy, so many changes of momentum."
