Teen sensation Luke "The Nuke" Littler blasted past Stephen Bunting 6-1 on Thursday to set up a compelling PDC World Darts Championship title showdown with Dutch seven-time finalist Michael van Gerwen.

The 17-year-old Englishman, who took the darts world by storm last year when he reached his first final, surged to a 4-0 lead before "The Bullet" fired back to take the fifth set and prevent a whitewash.

Bunting, 39, had a golden chance to secure back-to-back sets but failed to seize it as his opponent, with an ice-cool gaze as steady as his hand, fired back and went 5-1 up with a brutal bullseye checkout.