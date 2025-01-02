New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged the uncertainties he will face after the team's season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which could spell the end of his tenure in New York or even his career.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, said he would make a decision about whether he'll play in 2025 before free agency in March.

"I'm trying to stay in the moment," he said after the Jets' practice. "But of course, it's been a long career. I'm really proud of what I've been able to be a part of, what I've been able to accomplish.