Liverpool moved a step closer to a record-equaling 20th English top-flight title on Sunday as a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota were on target for the rampant Reds in east London as they ended the year as huge favorites to deliver just a second league title in 35 years.

Nottingham Forest is the surprise closest challenger in second, but Arsenal and Chelsea can close the gap when they are in action later in the week.