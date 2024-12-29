Double Olympic road cycling champion Remco Evenepoel says he will not return to competition until mid-April after suffering multiple fractures in a crash with a postal van this month.

The 24-year-old Belgian had hoped to resume racing at the start of March but said on Saturday that he was not going to rush back after his latest mishap.

"The initial plan was to return in the Ardeche and the Drome Classic (March 1-2). But all that has fallen through," Evenepoel told Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure.