Nick Kyrgios said the recent doping incidents involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were "disgusting" for the sport, as the Australian slammed authorities on Saturday over what he saw as lenient treatment in their cases.

World No. 1 Sinner failed two drug tests in March for trace amounts of the anabolic androgenic steroid clostebol but was cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent tribunal that accepted his explanation of unintentional contamination.

World No. 2 Swiatek accepted a one-month ban after a positive test for hormone and metabolic modulator trimetazidine, which she said was the result of contamination of her sleep medication.