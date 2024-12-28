Right-hander Corbin Burnes, arguably the top remaining free agent on the market, agreed to a megadeal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to multiple media reports late Friday night.

The contract reportedly is for six years and $210 million, but Burnes has the right to opt out after two seasons. It would be the largest contract in Diamondbacks history.

Burnes lands with a team that already features one of the major leagues' deepest rotations with Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez, Merrill Kelly, Jordan Montgomery and Brandon Pfaadt.

Burnes, 30, spent the 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles, earning his fourth consecutive All-Star selection while going 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts. He tied for seventh in the American League in wins and came in fourth in ERA while striking out 181 in 194⅓ innings.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Brewers in 2016, Burnes broke into the majors in 2018 and spent six seasons in Milwaukee before he was traded to Baltimore before spring training this year. He won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award after going 11-5 with a league-leading 2.43 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 167 innings over 28 starts.

Burnes logged more than 190 innings in each of the past three seasons.

In 199 career major league appearances (138 starts), Burnes is 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA. He has 1,051 strikeouts and 254 walks in 903⅔ innings.

The Diamondbacks missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker in 2024. They went 89-73, the same mark as the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets, who claimed the last two NL wild-card berths.