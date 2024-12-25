There was widespread surprise and disappointment among international sumo fans when the Japan Sumo Association announced on Dec. 19 that the capacity for next year’s July basho would be roughly 7,800.

Given that Nagoya’s currently-under-construction IG Arena – which is slated to open next summer – had a previously announced maximum capacity of 17,000, it was widely expected to become the venue on the sumo calendar with by far the greatest number of tickets available.

Instead, compared with Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium — more commonly known as Dolphins Arena — which has hosted sumo in the city for decades, the new arena's full capacity doesn't seem like it will be fully utilized for sumo tournaments, with just a slight increase in the number of seats available, albeit with more space and greater comfort all round.