Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover qualified for the 2025 Masters by finishing the year No. 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Glover was one of 10 new additions to the Masters field confirmed Monday following the final installment of the Official World Golf Ranking of 2024.

The prestigious major championship hosted by Augusta National Golf Club takes the top 50 in the world ranking at the end of the year, and anyone not already invited who's ranked in the top 50 a week before the tournament.

Glover, 45, had slipped outside the top 50 recently before returning to No. 50 on the dot Monday. Glover won the 2009 U.S. Open but has never finished better than T20 at Augusta.

Joining Glover in qualifying Monday were Tom Kim of South Korea (No. 21), Nick Dunlap (No. 32), Max Greyserman (No. 35), Jason Day of Australia (No. 37), Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark (No. 39), Corey Conners of Canada (No. 41), Denny McCarthy (No. 44), Justin Rose of England (No. 46) and Min Woo Lee of Australia (No. 49).

Rose, 44, won the 2013 U.S. Open and placed second at the Masters in 2015 and 2017. Day (2015 PGA Championship) is also a prior major champ.

The Masters is up to 85 players as of Monday. The field featured 89 players in 2024, when Scottie Scheffler won his second green jacket.