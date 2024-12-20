Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will "most likely play" on Saturday against the Houston Texans despite the left ankle sprain he suffered last weekend, head coach Andy Reid said Thursday.

Mahomes was dropped from the Chiefs' injury report on Thursday, clearing the way for him to suit up against the Texans (9-5) in Kansas City and likely return to his starting role for the 13-1 club.

"He worked out this week full and will most likely end up playing," Reid said. "We'll just see how things work out.