The Chicago Cubs on Thursday invited Sammy Sosa to the team's offseason convention, a sign that the organization has repaired its relationship with the former star slugger.

Sosa, beloved among Cub fans during his 13 years with Chicago, has remained distant from the team since his final season with the club in 2004.

Steroid allegations — he reportedly tested positive in 2003 — soured Sosa's reputation within the organization, and current owner Tom Ricketts said the Cubs would not welcome back Sosa until he apologized for his alleged wrongdoing.