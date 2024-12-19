The NBA, where a Big Three combination of players often proves successful on the floor, has a Big Three in terms of franchise value.

The Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are the league's most valuable franchises by a wide margin, Sportico announced in its annual assessment on Wednesday.

The Warriors are worth $9.14 billion, the Knicks $8.3 billion and the Lakers $8.07 billion, per the report. Golden State is considered the second most valuable franchise in U.S. sports, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys ($10.3 billion).