Red Bull's Sergio Perez is expected to lose his 2025 seat to Liam Lawson, possibly in the coming days, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The move comes after Red Bull saw its run of consecutive constructors' championships come to an end in 2024, McLaren finishing on top.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive drivers' championship, but Perez finished eighth overall. The 34-year-old Mexico native finished second in the 2023 standings and has won six races in 14 seasons.

Lawson, 22, has been in the Red Bull junior driver program since 2019 and was a backup Red Bull driver the past two seasons. He took over Daniel Riccardo's seat for Red Bull's RB team (formerly AlphaTauri) this season and has 11 F1 starts to his credit.

The more experienced Yuki Tsunoda had thought to have been in the running for Perez's seat. The 24-year-old has made 87 starts in his four seasons in F1.

Isack Hadjar, a dual citizen of France and Algeria, is expected to take Lawson's spot at for the RB team alongside Tsunoda. Hadjar finished second on the F2 circuit in 2024 with Campos Racing.

Perez is still signed with Red Bull through 2025 and could stay on as an team ambassador or leave entirely, although all 20 F1 seats are set for 2025.