Italy's Sofia Goggia made a stirring return to competition by winning the women's super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Sunday for her 25th World Cup victory in only her second race since breaking her right leg in February.

Goggia covered the Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 03.90 seconds to beat defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland by 0.48 seconds.

Austria's Ariane Raedler finished third for her second World Cup podium finish with a run that bumped compatriot Cornelia Huetter, who edged Goggia to win Saturday's downhill race, into fourth place.