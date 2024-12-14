Rwandan President Paul Kagame joined Max Verstappen on stage when the Red Bull driver collected the Formula One champion's trophy for the fourth year in a row at an awards ceremony held in Africa for the first time on Friday.

The 27-year-old was handed the trophy by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem alongside Kagame, who had earlier spoken of Rwanda bidding to host a race, at the gala in Kigali.

Verstappen, who is one of only six drivers to have won four or more titles since the championship started in 1950, said he was proud of his season and everyone in the team.