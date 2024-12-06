Alexandre Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight title in the final pay-per-view card of the year when he takes on the debuting Kai Asakura in the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Pantoja, a 34-year-old Brazilian, will attempt to extend a six-match winning streak that dates to February 2021. This is his third title defense since earning a split-decision victory against then-champion Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 in July 2023.

In his latest outing, Pantoja prevailed at home in Brazil at UFC 301 in May, defeating Steve Erceg by unanimous decision in the night's main event.