Yuma Kagiyama and Hana Yoshida swept to men's and women's gold at the Finlandia Trophy on Saturday to qualify for next month's Grand Prix Final.

Kagiyama, the 2022 Olympic silver medalist and winner of the recent NHK Trophy in Tokyo, survived a shaky free skate in Helsinki to win thanks to his overnight lead from the short program.

In the women's event, Yoshida, who finished third at Skate Canada in October, led a Japanese 1-2 ahead of Rino Matsuike.