Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu was left frustrated after his team's winning run in World Cup qualifying was ended by a 1-1 draw with Australia on Tuesday, but he believes the result will serve as a reminder to his players of the challenges that lie ahead.

Japan had won all nine of their preliminaries for the 2026 tournament without conceding a goal until Shogo Taniguchi sliced the ball into his own net at Saitama Stadium to give Australia the lead.

Moriyasu's side salvaged a point from a game it dominated when Australia's Cameron Burgess steered Keito Nakamura's low cross past his own goalkeeper with 14 minutes left to ensure Japan remains on track for an eighth straight World Cup appearance.