New Zealand's All Blacks on Wednesday ruled three experienced back row forwards out of the start of their Northern Hemisphere tour due to injury.

Coach Scott Robertson confirmed Ethan Blackadder (calf), Luke Jacobson (fractured thumb) and Dalton Papali'i (hamstring) were deemed unfit to depart Thursday for the five-match tour.

Uncapped 21-year-old Wellington Hurricanes flanker Peter Lakai and Waikato Chiefs lock Josh Lord have been added to a squad that has reduced in size from 36 to 35.

Robertson said he hoped at least one of Blackadder, Jacobson or Papali'i could appear later in the tour, which begins Oct. 26 against Japan in Yokohama, followed by matches against England, Ireland, France and Italy.

"This is hugely disappointing for Ethan, Luke and Dalton, but we know they will be working on recovering well with a view to making themselves available again as soon as possible," Robertson said in a statement.

"This opens up opportunities for some other players though. We are excited to be welcoming Josh back into the group and giving Peter Lakai his chance to wear the All Blacks jersey."

The injured trio all played matches this year as Robertson opened his tenure as All Blacks coach with six wins in nine matches.

Blackadder and Jacobson have provided value with their versatility while specialist openside flanker Papali'i competed for a starting berth with veteran Sam Cane.