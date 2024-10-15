Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored twice in an energizing 4-1 win at home over Israel in the Nations League on Monday as Luciano Spalletti's side put one foot in the quarterfinals.
The win kept Italy top of the League A Group Two with 10 points, one ahead of France who beat third-placed Belgium 2-1. Italy needs at least one point from its two remaining group games to guarantee a place in the next round.
Striker Mateo Retegui broke the deadlock by firing a penalty into the top corner in the 41st minute while after the break Di Lorenzo headed the second from Giacomo Raspadori's free kick.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.