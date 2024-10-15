Germany booked a place in the Nations League quarterfinals on Monday after midfielder Jamie Leweling enjoyed a dream international debut by scoring the winner in a hard-fought 1-0 home success over the Netherlands in Group A3.

The 23-year-old Leweling, one of two Germany debutants, had the ball in the net in the second minute but his effort was ruled offside. He did score in the 64th though, firing into the top corner after the Dutch failed to properly clear a corner.

Germany is top on 10 points from four matches and guaranteed a place in the last eight, with the Dutch five points behind in second ahead of Hungary on goal difference. Bosnia is bottom with one point after losing 2-0 to the Hungarians. "The first half was exceptionally good," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. "After the break they switched things around and we did not defend as well.