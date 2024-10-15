Mark Vientos smashed a grand slam and Francisco Lindor homered as well as the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Monday to level their Major League Baseball playoff series at one game apiece.

Vientos's four-run home run in a determined second inning at-bat helped the Mets rebound from a 9-0 drubbing in Game 1 on Sunday in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

Lindor led off the game with a 395-foot home run off Dodgers hurler Ryan Brasier, ending the Dodgers pitching staff's record-equaling streak of 33 scoreless innings.