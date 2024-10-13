One of the fastest-growing rivalries in Asian soccer returns Tuesday as Japan and Australia once again come head-to-head in World Cup qualifying.

This is the fifth consecutive time the teams have been grouped together in the decisive round of qualifiers for the quadrennial showpiece, and while Japan’s feuds with the likes of South Korea and other regional rivals have longer — and more multifaceted — histories, the past couple of decades have seen contests between the Samurai Blue and the Socceroos take on increasing significance for both sides.

Although the countries met intermittently beforehand, it was when they were drawn together at the 2006 World Cup in Germany that the seeds of the rivalry were truly sown.