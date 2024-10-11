The Golden State Valkyries hired Natalie Nakase as their first head coach, the expansion team announced Thursday.

The Valkyries will begin play in the WNBA in the 2025 season.

Nakase, 44, has more than 16 years of coaching experience, including 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA and the past three seasons as first assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces. During that time, the Aces won consecutive league titles in 2022 and 2023.