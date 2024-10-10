Rafael Nadal who won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, said on Thursday he was putting an end to his career — a decision effective after the Davis Cup final — after a professional journey that made him one of the greatest players in tennis.

"It has been some difficult years, these last two especially," the 38-year-old, who won a record 14 French Open titles, said in a video.

"I am very excited that my last tournament will be the Davis Cup representing my country. It's closing the circle because one of my first joys was the final in Sevilla in 2004." The Davis Cup knockout phase will be played from Nov. 19 to 24.