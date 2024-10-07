Part of North London became North America on Sunday as British NFL fans and soccer-mad players enjoyed the first of three mini Super Bowls in London as the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Jets 23-17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the NFL's 37th game in London, and its ninth at the home of Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, the Vikings extended their impressive start to the season by improving to 5-0. The Jets (2-3), meanwhile, dropped their second straight game.

The Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel returned an interception for a touchdown and C.J. Ham added a score on the ground. Sam Darnold completed 14 of 31 passes for 179 yards and an interception for Minnesota (5-0). Justin Jefferson had six catches for 92 yards to lead the team.