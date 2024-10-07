LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny James made a piece of NBA history on Sunday after making their long-awaited first appearance alongside each other for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The duo appeared together at the start of the second quarter of the Lakers' 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, California, east of Los Angeles.

While LeBron James impressed with 19 points in just over 16 minutes on the court before sitting out the second half, Bronny found the going harder with zero points in just over 13 minutes. The younger James attempted just one shot.