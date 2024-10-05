The waves of Japanese tourists that have descended on Dodger Stadium since Shohei Ohtani joined the club this season could provide a boost to the Japanese sensation as he embarks on his first MLB postseason this weekend.

Ohtani-mania was on full display hours before a recent game at the scenic ballpark in Los Angeles, with fans freshly off their flights from Japan heaping praise on their country's hero.

"He's a genius baseball player," said Kyoko Shiratani. "We are so proud of him."