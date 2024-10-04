The EU's top court said on Friday some international soccer rules regulating player transfers are contrary to the bloc's laws, in a landmark decision that could shake up the system.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) was called on to decide a long-running dispute between former French soccer player Lassana Diarra and FIFA over what happens when players unilaterally terminate their contract.

In a highly anticipated verdict, judges found that, by restricting a players' ability to seek further employment, current FIFA rules hinder the EU's free movement law and competition between clubs.