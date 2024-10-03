LeBron James said he has nothing left to prove on the basketball court but is still excited about the upcoming NBA season, his 22nd overall and first playing alongside his teenage son Bronny.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, a four-time NBA champion and the league's all-time leading scorer, powered Team USA to the gold medal at the Paris Games this summer for his third Olympic title.

"Is there anything left for me to accomplish as a basketball player? No," he told reporters at the first day of Lakers training camp on Tuesday.