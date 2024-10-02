Detroit's Tarik Skubal pitched six scoreless innings and the Tigers held off a late fightback to defeat Houston 3-1 on Tuesday as the MLB playoffs began.

The visiting Tigers took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three American League wild-card series, which continues Wednesday in Houston.

Skubal, a 27-year-old left-hander, struck out six while allowing four hits and a walk in his first playoff start.