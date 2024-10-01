Ugo Humbert will face Arthur Fils in an all-French final at the Japan Open after both players battled through their semifinals on Monday.

Humbert, who is unbeaten in all six of his previous finals on the ATP tour, set up a showdown with his Paris Olympics doubles partner after beating the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Fils edged Denmark's number six seed Holger Rune 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (12/10) to join him in the final.