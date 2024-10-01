Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday he would not take Slovan Bratislava lightly in this week's Champions League clash as his squad continues to adjust to life without key midfielder Rodri.

The 2023 European champions travel to Bratislava for their second tie in the new format of the Champions League, after being held to a goalless draw first time out by Inter Milan.

Their next opponents on Tuesday, on the other hand, are experiencing their first taste of European football's elite competition proper since 1992, and started with an emphatic 5-1 defeat in their opener at Celtic two weeks ago.