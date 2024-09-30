Shohei Ohtani fell short in his bid to become the first National League Triple Crown winner since 1937, but Chris Taylor's home run helped power the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Sunday to spoil Charlie Blackmon's final game.

Ohtani, who led the NL in home runs (54) and RBIs (130), entered Sunday four points behind the San Diego Padres' Luis Arraez for the NL batting crown.

Ohtani finished with a .310 average after going 1-for-4. He also stole his 59th base of the year.