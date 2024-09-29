The Yomiuri Giants triumphed in a fierce, season-long battle to reclaim the Central League pennant on Saturday with a resounding 8-1 win over the Hiroshima Carp.
This is the team's first league championship in four years and comes in a year in which the Giants are celebrating their 90th anniversary.
Giants manager Shinnosuke Abe won the pennant many times himself as a player, but the first-year manager, who was tossed into the air by his players after the game, said, “This is the best!” with tears in his eyes.
