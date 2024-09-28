Fifth seed Tommy Paul became the latest top player to make an early exit at the Japan Open when he lost 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Tomas Machac in the second round on Saturday, while Kei Nishikori reached the quarterfinals.

Paul's departure means only two of the eight seeds are still standing in Tokyo.

Top seed Taylor Fritz, No. 3 Casper Ruud, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Frances Tiafoe all lost in the first round.