Red Bull-owned RB dropped Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday and drafted in New Zealander Liam Lawson as the Australian's replacement to the end of the Formula One season.

Lawson, 22, has been Red Bull reserve since 2022 and filled in for 35-year-old Ricciardo at five races last year when the eight-times grand prix winner was injured.

The move was widely expected following mounting speculation that the Australian's Formula One career had reached the end of the road.