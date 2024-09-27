A Florida man filed a lawsuit Thursday aimed at stopping the planned auction of the ball Shohei Ohtani hit for his 50th home run, claiming it was wrested from him and that he is the owner.

Max Matus is seeking an injunction to stop the auction, scheduled to be conducted beginning Friday by Goldin Auctions.

Matus said he was in the crowd at LoanDepot Park in Miami, celebrating his 18th birthday on Sept. 19, when the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar hit the historic home run in a 20-4 win over the Marlins. In the game, Ohtani homered three times and stole two bases to become the first player in baseball history to hit the milestone of 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.