Even though her short stature likely cost her an Olympic medal, Japanese climber Ai Mori insists that climbing is for everyone — not just those with longer limbs.

Mori says that both short and tall people will find themselves in situations where their height is either an advantage or a disadvantage in a sport that's experiencing a boom in Japan.

“Being short has its disadvantages, just like being tall. For example, tall climbers might have more problems compressing their bodies and maintaining balance,” Mori said. “I want to show what short-stature climbers are capable of.”