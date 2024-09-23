Lando Norris hailed his "mega" McLaren after a dominant victory in the Singapore Grand Prix that allowed him to close the gap on Max Verstappen, who finished a distant second, in the race for the Formula One title on Sunday.

It was the McLaren driver's third career win and his first from pole position as he finished almost 30 seconds clear of his rival's Red Bull.

Norris admitted to a couple of scary brushes with the wall at the notoriously tight Marina Bay Street Circuit as his tires faded in the closing laps.