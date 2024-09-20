Britain's Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois left the hype to their promoters as they met in a low-key news conference ahead of Saturday's IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium.

The job of selling the fight was already done, with a British post-World War II record crowd of 96,000 expected to attend.

Convincing fight fans that Joshua would command comparisons with Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Vitali Klitschko if he were to become a three-time heavyweight champion might be a taller order.